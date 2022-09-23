SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Tropical Depression Nine garnering attention, there are some long-time residents of the Peach State, newcomers and organizations are keeping an eye out.

“Right now, our organization is keeping an eye on the forecast for Tropical Depression Nine” said Evan Peterson, Regional Communication Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia. With the potential of it hitting the Georgia region, we are actively planning, preparing, and mobilizing resources and people across the state. As our organization does this, we are encouraging the public to prepare as well.”

Peterson said those looking for ways to best prepare for this possible storm should:

1) Make an emergency preparedness kit that contains food, water, and other basic supplies to last at least three days for each family member. Also, don’t forget to include essential medications, copies of important documents, and special items for children and pets.

2) Make a plan of what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and what to do if you have to evacuate. Make sure to coordinate your plan with your child’s school, your work, and your community’s emergency plans. Also, include pets in your emergency plans. Remember, if you need to evacuate, so does your pet.

3) Be informed by finding out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information.

An emergency prepared kit should have supplies that will last at least three days. (Getty Images)

Some additional tips about hurricane season that could be beneficial for newcomers to Georgia are:

Understand not only hurricanes are dangerous

The most common type of natural disaster in Georgia is thunderstorms, according to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Thunderstorms can cause widespread damage, crippling communities across the state mostly due to continuous rains that cause flooding. Floods have been blamed for multiple deaths, and millions of dollars in damages to homes, businesses, and other buildings in Georgia.

Tropical storm Danny was formed on June 27th and hit Georgia in 2021. The storm produced heavy rain and lightning in parts of Beaufort, Jasper, Chatham, and Effingham counties as it pushed inland.

And while hurricane season runs from June 1st through Nov. 30th, named storms can happen any time of the year.

Categories are simply a recommendation

Hurricanes are ranked ranging from Category 1 to Category 5 based on their wind speed under the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. However, this scale does not take into account other potentially deadly hazards such as storm surge, rainfall flooding, and tornadoes.

Storm surges pose an extreme threat to life along and near Georgia’s coast and due to its shape, storm tides can reach up to 32 feet above mean sea level are possible. This can result in flood waters inundating almost all of the Georgia coastal counties.

Know your evacuation zone

A wide variety of emergencies may cause an evacuation. In some instances, you may have a day or two to prepare, while other situations might call for an immediate evacuation.

The six coastal counties at highest risk of evacuation during hurricane season are Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

To get familiar with evacuation zones, click here.

Know how your city or county sends out information

Sign up for text alerts and other communications and get familiar with relevant websites and terms.

The following links provide up-to-date information for Georgia:

Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Hurricane Center

Evacuation Routes and Road Conditions can be found at Georgia 511 and Georgia Department of Transportation.