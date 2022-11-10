SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm.

Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected to impact our area.

Take a look below at some of the live cameras in the surrounding areas as the storm begins to roll in.

River Street East

Savannah Cams – River Street East View

City Market

Savannah Cams – City Market 2 View

Westin/Convention Center

Savannah Cams – Trade Center View

Hotel Tybee

Savannah Cams – Hotel Tybee View

Tybee Tower

Savannah Cams – Tybee – Tower View

Tybee Bull River

Savannah Cams – Tybee – Bull River Aerial

Tybee South Beach

Savannah Cams – Tybee – Spankys Surf View

Fort Jackson

Savannah Cams – Georgia Ports View

Marriott Savannah

Savannah Cams – Marriott View

Georgia Ports

Savannah Cams – Georgia Ports View

To view all of WSAV’s live cams, click here.