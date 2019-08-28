WATCH LIVE: At 6 p.m. GEMA, Gov. Kemp discuss Hurricane Dorian preparations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Georgia officials will be discussing severe weather preparations for the state as Hurricane Dorian nears the U.S.

App user? Tap here to watch WSAV NOW live.

Governor Brian P. Kemp, Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John King, and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson will lead the briefing.

Emergency officials — and our own Storm Team 3 — remind residents that the path of the hurricane is still uncertain. Now is the time to review your personal emergency plans and continue to tune in for updates on Hurricane Dorian.

READ MORE: Latest update from Storm Team 3 on Hurricane Dorian