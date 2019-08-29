WATCH LIVE: At 1 p.m. Hurricane Dorian update from Gov. Kemp, state officials

App user? Tap here to watch live.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – At 1 p.m. Thursday, Georgia officials are giving an update on statewide plans ahead of Hurricane Dorian from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) Headquarters in Atlanta.

Governor Brian Kemp, Adjutant General Tom Carden, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mark McDonough, and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) Director Homer Bryson will be conducting the briefing.