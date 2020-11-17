WATCH: Iota sends giant wave crashing against Colombia shore

SAN ANDRÉS, Colombia (NBC News) – Hurricane Iota wreaked havoc in Colombia after making landfall in Nicaragua Monday night.

The Category 4 storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

In San Andrés, a person captured a video of a giant wave crashing against the shore as Iota churned through the region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said earlier, the hurricane had reached Category 5 status but weakened slightly before landfall.

Central America and Southern Mexico are still reeling from Hurricane Eta, which devastated crops and washed away hillsides just two weeks ago, killing dozens.

Many towns are still partially flooded, and the land is already waterlogged from the earlier storm.