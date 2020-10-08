WATCH: Hurricane hunters get up close and personal with Delta

BILOXI, Miss. (NBC News) – Hurricane hunters are sharing some dramatic video of Hurricane Delta, now a Category 2 storm.

An aircrew took off from Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi Wednesday to fly to the center of the hurricane.

The hunters’ video shows the sunny skies getting darker and darker as the crew reached the center of the storm.

Hurricane Delta is regaining strength and is expected to hit the Louisiana coast with the greatest impacts.

It will be the 10th hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. this hurricane season.

