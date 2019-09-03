Virtual doctor visits with BMH Care Anywhere

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Memorial Hospital is urging residents of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire to take advantage of BMH Care Anywhere during Hurricane Dorian.

BMH Care Anywhere provides virtual doctor visits for non-emergency medical care. Officials say patients can think of the service as a virtual visit with your primary care doctor.

“This is a great way for us to sort of widen the doorway to primary care,” says Dr. Kurt Gambla, Chief Medical Officer at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. “[The service will] allow access where patients may not have been able to get it very conveniently before.”

The virtual doctor visits are available around the clock, seven days a week. The hospital is waiving the fee for the service until Sept. 15 with the code “Dorian”.

The year-old service is available by accessing their website or downloading the app, available for Apple and Android devices.