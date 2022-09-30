CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week.
Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to increase through the day on Friday.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, storm surge, coastal flooding, and isolated tornadoes are forecasted for the Lowcountry as the storm nears the coast.
Below are some area cameras provided by the SkyView 2 Camera Network available for viewing as the storm impacts the Charleston area. (Note, cameras may be unavailable at times due to weather conditions.)
CHARLESTON TOWER CAMERA
CHARLESTON BATTERY
ISLE OF PALMS
BREACH INLET (ISLE OF PALMS)
EDISTO BEACH
DANIEL ISLAND
Click here to view additional cameras.