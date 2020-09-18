VIDEOS: Sally destruction from Alabama to Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sally is a post-tropical, low-pressure system now, but the storm left its mark from Alabama to Florida to Georgia.

Videos shared Thursday show flooding in many areas on the Gulf Coast, and closer to home in Augusta. Trees have toppled over onto countless homes, including in Effingham County.

Take a look through the footage below.

Fish River, Alabama

Drone video captured by John Oldshue shows extensive flooding in Fish River, about an hour north of where Hurricane Sally made landfall in Gulf Shores.

Orange Beach, Alabama

Ashley Wade shot video from her balcony of her neighbor’s house as she watched fire crews, unable to get their trucks through the high water, lug heavy hoses and other fire equipment through the dark, deep water. The house was a total loss.

Several boats in Orange Beach were pushed from their docks all the way to dry land.

Perdido Key, Florida

Video from the United Cajun Navy shows heavy rain and flooding in Perdido Key, located on a thin strip of land in the northwestern corner of the panhandle.

Augusta, Georgia

Augusta’s Medical District saw its fair share of flooding on Thursday.

Guyton, Georgia

A tree fell on a home early Thursday morning when a tornado-warned thunderstorm passed through the area.

Some videos provided by WSAV’s sister stations, including WKRG and WJBF

