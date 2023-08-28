TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – With Tropical Storm Idalia making its way to landfall, many local areas have begun to prepare.

Tybee Island is making sure its residents are geared up and ready for the possible impacts.

On Monday, Tybee Island held a media conference regarding TS Idalia. Tybee’s city manager, fire and police chief all shared their input to the community.

According to acting City Manager Michelle Owens, the city is in preparation mode.

City Hall staff will be released at noon and will be working remotely on Tuesday.

Residents can expect to have sandbags available at Memorial Park as early as Tuesday afternoon. The sandbags are for residents only, and proof of residence will be checked.

At this time, evacuation is not mandatory, but the nursing home on the island has already talked about evacuating the home in case they lose power.

Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick mentioned that on Sunday, rip tides were up to 65 and left double red flags on the beach.

With the blue supermoon scheduled for Wednesday, it could play a part in water flow.

Chief Kendrick wants residents living on the island to start preparing now, noting that because they’re close to the water, things will move a bit more quickly.

This means having water, perishable items, clothes and insurance policies ready to go.

Kendrick recommends getting portable chargers, filling prescriptions, staying in contact with family and making sure pets are safe as well.

Longtime Tybee resident and police chief Tiffany Hayes wants everyone to remember: “Always Safety First.”

Chief Hayes recommends that residents sign up for an alert system for Idalia updates and keep an eye on social media posts.

The Tybee community can expect officers to stay on the island until it is unsafe, which Hayes feels will not become the case.

If there is an emergency during Tropical Storm Idalia, call 911 or emergency number 912-786-5600.

The city of Tybee Island has been working closely with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) ahead of the storm.

More information is expected to be released between Monday afternoon and Tuesday.