TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Due to the potential for flooding in some areas, Monday, the City of Tybee had six tons of sand delivered to Memorial Park so that residents can begin filling sandbags.

“Right now we are monitoring the storm and reminding residents where to find news updates and preparation advice,” said Michelle Owens, Assistant City Manager of the City of Tybee Island. “City staff is publishing storm updates on the city’s website, via text messaging and on the City of Tybee Facebook page.”

The city is offering sandbags, residents simply need to bring a shovel.

The use of sandbags is a simple, but effective way to prevent or reduce flood water damage. Properly filled and placed sandbags can act as a barrier to divert moving water around, instead of through, homes and buildings.