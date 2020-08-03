Tybee, Hilton Head beaches see strong wind, rough surf as Isaias moves up East Coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – As Tropical Storm Isaias moves up the East Coast Monday, local beaches are already seeing some impacts.

At 11 a.m., winds on Tybee Island were picking up. WSAV’s JoAnn Merrigan reported there were several people on the beach, checking out the large, rough waves.

There were a few surfers in the water, though the water is closed to the public. Tybee Island lifeguards are flying double red flags.

City Manager Shawn Gillen told News 3 that as of 11 a.m., no major storm-related issues had been reported on the island.

Over on Hilton Head Island, beach-goers were seeing similar conditions. At 11 a.m., WSAV’s Andrew Davis reported heavy rain had lightened up on Coligny Beach, bringing more people out to take a look around.

Hilton Head Beach Patrol told News 3 that lifeguards will be on duty Monday to guarantee everyone is safe. Officials are advising no one get in the water.

Mike Wagner, Operations Manager at Hilton Head Beach, said it is tough to have a storm hit during the tourist season.

“Its tough because there wasn’t an evacuation, which is understandable, it’s still high tourist season here,” Wagner said. “We are used to the hurricanes and tropical storms coming when there’s been an evacuation, and it’s September, October, and there are fewer people here.”

Earlier Monday morning, strong winds knocked over a lifeguard stand on the beach.

WSAV will continue to bring you the latest. Send your storm photos and videos to digital@wsav.com.