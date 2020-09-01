Two Tropical Storms form Tuesday: Omar and Nana

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Omar is the next storm to form for our 2020 Atltantic Hurricane season. This is the earliest an “O” named storm has formed on record. It is also this season’s 12th earliest forming storm in respect to their letters.

Tropical Storm Omar

As of the Tuesday 5 pm advisory, the storm has max sustained winds of 40 mph. It is 225 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and is moving to the east-northeast at 15 mph.

Omar will continue to track to the northeast and track away from the east coast of the United States. Any chance for further strengthening will decrease by tomorrow evening as the storm moves into an area of higher wind shear. This will weaken the storm.

Tropical Storm Nana

As of the 5 pm advisory, Nana has sustained winds of 50 mph and is 425 east of Limon, Honduras. It is moving to the west at 18 mph.

The tropical storm will continue to track to the west through the middle of this week. The storm’s strength will gradually strengthen through the next two days.

It will strengthen into a stronger tropical storm and possible a category 1 hurricane by Thursday morning. It will continue to track west towards Central America, possibly making landfall along the coast of Belize by Thursday morning.

Breaking Records

12 out of the 15 names storms for THIS season have broken records for the earliest forming letter storm.