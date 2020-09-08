Tuesday’s Tropical Update: 2 tropical storms & 2 tropical waves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We are two days away from the official peak of hurricane season, but you could argue we are already in it. In the Atlantic Basin, there are two tropical storms and two tropical wave the National Hurricane Center is tracking. On top of that, the wave train off the coast of Africa potentially has multiple waves lining up.

Tropical Storms

Tropical Storm Paulette formed late Monday morning and Tropical Storm Rene formed Monday evening. Paulette is over 2,000 miles away from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Rene, following along in the caboose of the train, is 3,000 miles away. While both these storms are far, FAR, away, we will continue to monitor them as they track west.

Tropical Storm Paulette

Tropical Storm Paulette has max sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving to the northwest at 6 mph.

Paulette is expected to strengthen throughout the next 2 days into a stronger tropical storm. The storm will move an area of stronger wind shear, which will limit intensification and cause the storm to slowly weaken this weekend.

The Bermuda High will continue to steer the system to the west. Paulette will slowly turn west-northwest by this weekend. This system is currently no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Tropical Storm Rene

Tropical Storm Rene has max sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west at 15 mph.

Rene remains very unorganized this morning, but will gradually strengthen over the Atlantic waters. Rene is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by Thursday morning. By this weekend, water temperatures will decrease causing the possible hurricane to weaken into a tropical storm.

Just Paulette, the Bermuda High will steer Rene in a general westerly direction. As the high weakens closer to this weekend, Rene will turn more northwest and then north. This system is currently no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Tropical Distrubances

Tropical Wave #1

An area of low pressure is about 300 miles south of Bermuda. It is slightly more organized this morning as shower and thunderstorm activity have increased. Gradual development of this disturbance is possible over the next few days and it could become a tropical depression while it moves west-northwest.

There is no direct threat to us here, but the extra tropical moisture in the air will keep our chance of rain likely through Friday.

NHC Formation Chance: 30% over the next 2 days, 40% over the next 5 days

Tropical Wave #2

This tropical disturbance will move off the African coast by Thursday. Gradual strengthening is expected as it moves westward. It is likely to become a tropical depression late this week or by this weekend.

NHC Formation Chance: 0% over the next 2 days, 70% over the next 5 days