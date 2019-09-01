Tropical Storm Warnings issued for parts of southeastern Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Hurricane Dorian remains an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm. Maximum sustained winds are at 150 mph and the storm is slowly moving to the west at 8 mph.

Dorian is now about 70 miles east of Great Abaco Island and 240 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Parts of the eastern Bahamas are starting to feel tropical storm force wind gusts (39 mph or greater) as Dorian crawls closer.

CURRENT WARNINGS: There are no watches or warnings issued for the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry.

A hurricane warning has been issued near the Melbourne coastline.

A hurricane watch has been issued from Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet. Hurricane conditions are possible.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for areas near West Palm Beach, including Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Boca Raton, and Vero Beach . This means they could see tropical storm conditions within 36 hours.

CURRENT TRACK

Dorian is expected to crawl over the Northern Bahamas through Monday.

By Tuesday, it is expected to take a northern turn, possibly staying right off the eastern coast of Florida. By Wednesday, it starts to pick up pace and could approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

While the National Hurricane Center’s track has continued to shift to the east, it is too soon to panic or to be relieved. We still could be impacted by this storm.

Do not focus too much on the center of the track…whether the storm tracks to the west or east of us, we will still see impacts.

It is too soon to know exactly what significant impacts we could see. If we were to see anything, impacts could begin as early as Tuesday night and continuing Wednesday.

As forecast adjustments are made in the coming days, it’s possible we could go inside and be taken out of the cone several more times. It is important to remember that the purpose of the cone is only to forecast the most likely future location of the center of the storm.

The cone’s width is based on the five-year average forecast error in that time frame. It does not account for the uncertainty specific to this storm, the latest spaghetti plots, the size of the storm, or the full area that could see dangerous impacts.

OUR SCENARIOS:

These have been the three possible scenarios we have been looking at as the track has shifted more to the east.

Scenario 1: Dorian moves to our west. We could see heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes.

Scenario 2: Dorian moves right off our coast. We could see possible hurricane conditions. Right now, hurricane-force winds extend up to 30 miles from the center.

Scenario 3: Dorian shifts even more east and stays farther offshore. This would mean we would see little impact.

Additional changes to the forecast are likely. Make sure to stay up-to-date with us as we get new information on today.