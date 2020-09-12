Tropical Storm Sally forms in South Florida, expected to impact Gulf Coast as Hurricane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There is no doubt that we are now in the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical storms, one tropical depression, and three tropical waves.

Tropical Storm Sally

Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday afternoon about 35 miles south-southeast of Naples, Florida.

As of the 2 pm update, Tropical Storm Sally has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving west at 7 mph. Once in the open warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Sally is likely to gain strength over the next 24-48 hours. Sally is now the earliest “S” storm on record, beating Stan which formed on October 2, 2005.

The Bermuda High will continue to steer this storm to the west through this weekend. By the start of the work week, the high will weaken and Sally’s forward motion will slow down. The primary steering winds will direct Sally towards the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana by Monday night into early Tuesday morning. It could reach hurricane strength prior to landfall.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a portion of the Florida panhandle.

Tropical Storm Paulette

As of 11 am Saturday, tropical storm Paulette has sustained wind of 70 mph. It is located in central Atlantic and is moving to the northwest at 15 mph.

Paulette will move in a northwest direction towards Bermuda through Monday. The storm will then begin to track northeastward by Tuesday. Paulette is expected to become a category 1 hurricane as early as today and strengthen to a category 2 hurricane before hitting Bermuda Monday.

There is no threat to the U.S. at this time from Paulette.

Tropical Depression Rene

As of 11 am Saturday, tropical storm Rene has now weakened to tropical depression Rene. It has sustained wind of 35 mph. It has begun to shift, now moving to the west at 9 mph.

Dry air continues to weaken the depression. As wind shear increases during the week, it will gradually weaken to a remnant low.

Rene is expected to move in a west direction through this weekend before making a hard southwest, turn Monday. Rene will be staying over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land.

Tropical Waves

Tropical Wave #1 is in the Gulf of Mexico. There will be slow development through the Gulf of Mexico as it moves west and then southwest along the Mexico coast.

2 Day Formation Chance: 20%, 5 Day Formation Chance: 30%

Tropical Wave #2 is moving into the central Atlantic. This wave will develop moving west at 20 mph and a tropical depression is likely by the start of the work week.

2 Day Formation Chance: 80%, 5 Day Formation Chance: 90%

Tropical Wave #3 is in the far eastern Atlantic, near the Cape Verde Islands. The environment is conductive for development and a tropical depression is possible early in the week. By mid-week, wind shear begins to increase and further development looks less likely.