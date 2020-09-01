Tropical Storm Nana forms in Caribbean Sea

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Nana formed early Tuesday afternoon in the Caribbean Sea. This is the earliest “N” named storm on record. Nana is this season’s 11th earliest forming storm in respect to their letters.

Tropical Storm Nana

As of 1 pm Tuesday, Nana has sustained winds of 50 mph and is 120 southwest of Kingston, Jamaica. It is moving to the west at 18 mph.

The tropical storm will continue to track to the west through the middle of this week. It is under moderate wind shear right now. This will hold the storms strength steady throughout today, allowing for little strengthening. The wind shear is expected to weaken by tomorrow.

As Nana moves out of the area of wind shear, it will strengthen into a stronger tropical storm strengthen and possible a category 1 hurricane by Thursday morning. It will continue to track west towards Central America, possibly making landfall along the coast of Belize by Thursday morning.

Tropical Depression 15

Tropical Depression 15 is currently 140 east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Max sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph. This tropical depression will continue to track to the northeast and track away from the east coast of the United States.

Tropical Depression 15 is slowly getting better organized and has a small window of opportunity to become a tropical storm today. By late Wednesday/early Thursday, wind shear is going to increase, blocking the depression from strengthening.

If 15 strengthens into a tropical storm, it’s name will be Omar.

Breaking Records

If Tropical Depression 15 forms into a named storm, it will become the 12th storm this year to set the record for being the earliest named storm. The current recorder holder for earliest “O” storm is Ophelia from September 7, 2005.

Storm NameNew Record
Date		Storm NamePrevious
Record Date
CristobalJune 2, 2020ColinJune 5, 2016
EdouardJuly 6, 2020EmilyJuly 11, 2005
FayJuly 9, 2020FranklinJuly 21, 2005
GonzaloJuly 22, 2020GertJuly 24, 2005
HannaJuly 24, 2020HarveyAugust 3, 2005
IsaiasJuly 30, 2020IreneAugust 7, 2005
JosephineAugust 13, 2020JoseAugust 22, 2005
KyleAugust 14, 2020KatrinaAugust 24, 2005
LauraAugust 21, 2020LuisAugust 29, 1994
MarcoAugust 22, 2020MariaSeptember 2, 2005
NanaSeptember 1, 2020NateSeptember 5, 2005

