Tropical Storm Marco forms, Laura more organized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Our 2020 storm names are filling up fast as we now have Marco checked off the list. Tropical Storm Marco formed late last night. Tropical Storm Laura is now in the northern Caribbean Sea. There are now two systems we are watching that may impact the Gulf Coast of the United States this week.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Depression Thirteen was upgraded to tropical storm Laura Friday morning. As of 11 AM Saturday morning, Laura’s winds have remained at 40 mph with 50 mph gusts. It is located 20 miles southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico. It was moving west at 18 mph.

Laura has to jump through some hoops before it can emerge into the Gulf of Mexico early this week. The center of Laura is expected to move over Hispaniola tonight into Sunday morning. Laura’s circulation could be severely disrupted or weakened over the mountainous terrain. The storm will still have to battle land interaction with Cuba after Hispaniola, which could further weaken the storm.

However, if Laura can make it through all of this, then the storm has a chance of strengthening once in Gulf of Mexico where conditions are very favorable for development.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico and maintaining tropical storm strength, Laura will quickly strengthen. It is possible it could reach category 1 strength before it makes landfall, most likely along Louisiana coast.

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco formed late Friday night over the northwestern Caribbean. The convection around Marco’s center has been improving since the storm formed.

Marco has maximum sustained winds have been increasing this morning now up to 65 mph as of the 11 AM advisory Saturday morning from the National Hurricane Center. Movement is to the north-northwest at 12 mph. It is located 105 miles northeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

On the forecast track, Marco will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and strengthen into a cateogry one hurricane. If it does so, this will be our 3rd hurricane of the 2020 season. The storm will then track toward the northwestern Gulf on Sunday.

The storm could run into wind shear and land interaction once near the Gulf Coast states in the northwestern Gulf. This will impede Marco from maintaining hurricane states during landfall and weaken the cyclone to tropical storm status. Marco is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana and Texas coast.

TWO STORMS IN THE GULF AT ONCE?

While this is possible for two storms to be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, it is rare.

A big difference in the past couple of tracks is the spread landfall timing of both Marco and Laura. Here is a breakdown of the track timeline as of the 5 AM advisory:

Monday Morning: Laura is still over Cuba, Marco is in central Gulf of Mexico

Tuesday Morning: Laura enters southeastern Gulf of Mexico, Marco nearing Louisiana/Texas coast

Wednesday Morning: Laura is south of Louisiana, Marco makes landfall (most likely) along Texas coast

Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning: Laura makes landfall along central Louisiana coast, Marco inland and weakening