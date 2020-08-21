Tropical Storm Laura forms near the Leeward Islands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Depression Thirteen was upgraded to a tropical storm Friday morning, receiving the name Laura. At that time Laura’s winds were around 45 mph, centered 230 east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It was moving west at 21 mph.

There remains significant uncertainty in Laura’s track, in part because of its close proximity to Tropical Depression Fourteen in the western Caribbean Sea. For now, the center of Laura looks to pass mainly north of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba.

A track slightly farther south would put the storm on a path to more directly interact with these islands where the high terrain could cause the storm to weaken. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center still brings Laura into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week.