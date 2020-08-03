Tropical Storm Isaias impacts: what to expect today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical storm Isaias is moving up the east coast of Florida. Our impacts will begin this morning as outer rain bands move on shore. As the center of the storm will be staying off our coast, impacts felt here will be minimal.

NHC ADVISORY: As of the 5 AM advisory on tropical storm Isaias from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds are 70 mph. Wind gusts are 85 mph. The center is 115 miles east -southeast of Jacksonville, Florida. The storm has started its turn to the north and is moving at 9 mph. The pressure has fallen slightly to 994 mb.

The storm remains lopsided with the heaviest rain and strongest winds on the eastern side.

IMPACTS: With the distribution of heaviest rain and wind on the east side of the center, we would see minimal impacts from the relatively weaker side of the storm. That said, periods of heavy rain today could still amount to a few inches of rain, especially near the coast, and most likely in the Lowcountry. However, it’s looking like many areas will likely get closer to around 1 inch. Exception would be some coastal areas and South Carolina areas where there is a better chance of seeing rainfall amounts of 1-2″ inches.

While an extended period of sustained tropical storm force wind can’t be entirely ruled out along the coast, the coastline would be more likely to see gusts to up to tropical storm strength late Monday morning into the early to mid afternoon.

At the coast, we also still expect higher than normal tides Monday and Tuesday along with rough surf and rip currents. The high tide for Ft Pulaski is at around 9p.m. There is also a full moon Monday night. We, however, are expecting offshore winds by this time. This means the westerly winds would push the water out to sea. If this hold true, the prediction is that the high tide will get up to around 9.3, which isn’t even reaching minor flooding criteria for this area.

INTENSITY: Isaias has remained a strong tropical storm through the overnight hours. It is possible that it could strengthen into a low end category one hurricane off our coast later this afternoon. Even if it strengthens, our impacts will remain the same for today.

FORECAST TRACK: With the latest advisory, Isaias will still staying about 90 miles off our coast. It is expected to make landfall in northern South Carolina into southern North Carolina.