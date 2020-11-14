Tropical Storm Iota could bring 20″ of rain, mudslides to Central America areas scarred from Eta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Our 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday evening. Tropical Storm Iota is expected to rapidly strengthen over the weekend. It could become a major hurricane when it approaches Central America.

As of Saturday morning, Iota has max sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west-southwest at 5 mph. It is centered 370 miles south-southeast of Kingston Jamaica.

Wind shear will weaken over this weekend, allowing for Iota to quickly intensify as it tracks west through the Caribbean Sea.

Like Eta, this storm has the potential to intensify quickly as it heads toward Central America. It is likely to become a hurricane and possibly even a major hurricane before making landfall on the northern Nicaragua coast.

That would be almost an exact repeat of Eta’s track in an area that received catastrophic damage. This area is still recovering from the mudslides and heavy rain that flooded.

Iota will quickly weaken over land and is expected to be a tropical depression by Thursday morning.

Storm Team 3 says there is no imminent threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry but will be monitoring the storm’s progress the next several days.

Meanwhile, Theta remains a tropical storm in the far East Atlantic, about 540 miles southeast of The Azores. It was producing 40 mph winds and moving east at 8 mph as of Saturday morning.

Theta will gradually weaken over the weekend.