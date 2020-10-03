Tropical storm Gamma forms Friday, tracking two tropical waves as hurricane season ramps up again

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for a tropical development in the western Caribbean Sea this past week. By Friday night, it became better organized and stronger and is now Tropical Storm Gamma.

As of 5 am Saturday, T.S. Gamma has continued to strengthen overnight with a maximum sustained wind of 50 mph and wind gusts as high as 65 mph. Movement is to the northwest at 9 mph.

Over the next several days, some moderate strengthening is expected as it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche. The tropical storm will track due west after emerging into the Gulf of Mexico by early this week.

There is no threat to the United States from Tropical Storm Gamma at this time.

Two Tropical Disturbances

As of right now, there is no threat to the United States from either tropical waves. Storm Team 3 will continue to monitor both these waves as they continue to get better organized and track to the west.