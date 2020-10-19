Tropical Storm Epsilon remains stationary, expected to pick up speed tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While we are now past the historical peak of hurricane season, there is still more than a month to go. Tropical Depression 27 formed early Monday before quickly strengthening into now Tropical Storm Epsilon at the 11 am Monday advisory.

As of 5 pm, Epsilon was producing winds of 45 mph centered 730 miles southeast of Bermuda. The storm has remained stationary, but should begin moving toward the northwest on Tuesday as a stronger tropical storm.

Epsilon will continue to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by Wednesday. Epsilon will pass over or near Bermuda late this week into early this weekend.

The only other Epsilon on record was in the historic 2005 season, the year of Hurricane Katrina. The 2005 season ended with Zeta. If we have Zeta form this season, we will have tied the 2005 season with the most names used. With that other wave of low pressure developing in the Caribbean Sea, more records could be in store for the 2020 season.