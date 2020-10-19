Tropical Storm Epsilon forms, could threaten Bermuda

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While we are now past the historical peak of hurricane season, there is still more than a month to go. Tropical Depression 27 formed early Monday before quickly strengthening into now Tropical Storm Epsilon at the 11 am advisory.

As of 11 am, Epsilon was producing winds of 40 mph centered 735 miles southeast of Bermuda. The storm was stationary, but should begin moving toward the northwest on Tuesday as a stronger tropical storm.

The only other Epsilon on record was in the historic 2005 season, the year of Hurricane Katrina. The 2005 season ended with Zeta. If we have Zeta form this season, we will have tied the 2005 season with the most names used. With that other wave of low pressure developing in the Caribbean Sea, more records could be in store for the 2020 season.

If you have interests in Bermuda, keep an eye on Epsilon as it could pass over or near the island this weekend as a category 1 hurricane.