Tropical Storm Elsa could impact the United States next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Elsa formed in the Atlantic on Thursday morning with 40 mph winds. Those winds increased to 45 mph at 11 am as the storm was 680 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

Elsa is a fast-moving tropical storm, traveling west at 28 mph thanks to strong steering winds from a large area of high pressure over the Central Atlantic.

Confidence is high that the storm will head into the Caribbean Friday and Saturday, but the strength and track become much more certain heading into next week.

In one scenario, Elsa remains a relatively weak storm that gets absorbed by a cold front draped across the Southeast, which then carries it safely out to sea, away from the East Coast. However, if the storm remains a bit stronger and does not connect with that cold front, it could eventually make a turn toward Florida or the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

It is too early to determine weather or not this storm will bring any significant impacts to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Stay with Storm Team 3 as we continue to track Elsa and bring you plenty of updates in the days ahead.