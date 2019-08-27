Tropical Storm Dorian moves into Caribbean Sea

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dorian is now in the Caribbean Sea and moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

As it moves toward the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico Wednesday into early Thursday, it may intensify into a stronger tropical storm.

That said, there is uncertainty regarding the impact dry air and wind shear will have on the storm as it moves through the Caribbean. These factors tend to prevent tropical systems from strengthening quickly.

As it moves through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, this is where the uncertainty works its way in. Depending on how the dry air affects this system, it will determine if it will continue to weaken or re-intensify in the Bahamas. As a result, low confidence in its intensity going forward.

By this weekend, the storm will be moving through the Bahamas and South Florida. Confidence in the intensity forecast that far away is low at this point, so expect frequent updates from Storm Team 3 as details become more clear.