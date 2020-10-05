Tropical Storm Delta quickly strengthens into a strong tropical storm, Gamma weakens

Tropical Storm Delta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Depression 26 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Delta at 8 am Monday and is likely to strengthen into a hurricane once in the Gulf of Mexico.

Delta has continued to strengthen since its formation Monday morning. As of 2 pm Monday, it was 165 miles south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica with winds now up to 60 mph, moving west at 7 mph.

It will continue to move along an area of very warm waters and weak upper-level winds. This creates a favorable environment for further development.

The storm will continue moving toward the northwest and could clip the western tip of Cuba. From there, more significant strengthening is likely in the Gulf of Mexico, possibly to category 2 by Thursday morning.

Once again, the central Gulf Coast looks to be the most likely landfall location. As with other storms striking this area this season, this means even though a direct hit may be unlikely for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, tropical moisture feeding into the storm will increase our rain chances in the Thursday – Saturday time frame.

Tropical Storm Gamma

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gamma is crawling in the Gulf of Mexico sitting 160 miles east-northeast of Progreso, Mexico as of 2 pm Monday. Winds are down to 40 mph and it was moving southwest at just 4 mph.

This storm will continue to crawl and weaken near the Yucatan Peninsula as Tropical Depression 26 becomes the dominant storm. Gamma does not pose a threat to the United States at this time.