Tropical Storm Delta forms, could strike the Gulf Coast as a hurricane late this week

Tropical Storm Delta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Depression 26 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Delta at 8 am Monday and is likely to strengthen into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Very warm water along with weak upper-level winds are creating a favorable environment for further development. As of 8 am Monday, it was 130 miles south of Negril, Jamaica with 40 mph winds, moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

The storm will continue moving toward the northwest and could clip the western tip of Cuba. From there, more significant strengthening is likely in the Gulf of Mexico, possibly to category 2 by Thursday morning.

Once again, the central Gulf Coast looks to be the most likely landfall location. As with other storms striking this area this season, this means even though a direct hit may be unlikely for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, tropical moisture feeding into the storm will increase our rain chances in the Thursday – Saturday time frame.

Tropical Storm Gamma

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gamma is already in the Gulf of Mexico sitting 165 miles east-northeast of Progreso, Mexico as of 8 am Monday. Winds were 45 mph and it was moving south-southwest at just 2 mph.

This storm will continue to crawl and weaken near the Yucatan Peninsula as Tropical Depression 26 becomes the dominant storm. Gamma does not pose a threat to the United States at this time.