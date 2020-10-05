Tropical Storm Delta expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane by mid-week

Tropical Storm Delta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Delta has continued to strengthen since its formation Monday morning. As of 5 pm Monday, it was 160 miles south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica with winds now up to 70 mph, moving west at 8 mph.

It will continue to move along an area of very warm waters and weak upper-level winds. This creates a favorable environment for further development. It is likely the storm will strengthen into a hurricane tomorrow morning with winds of 85 mph.

As the storm continues to move towards the northwest in the Gulf of Mexico, rapid intensification is possible. Delta could become a major CAT 3 hurricane by Wednesday morning with winds of 120 mph.

Delta is weaken as wind shear is expected to increase with cooler shelf waters as it tracks towards the central Gulf Coast. Once again, the central Gulf Coast looks to be the most likely landfall location. As with other storms striking this area this season, this means even though a direct hit may be unlikely for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, tropical moisture feeding into the storm will increase our rain chances in the Thursday – Saturday time frame.

Tropical Depression Gamma

Meanwhile, Gamma has continued to weaken and is now a tropical depression. It is sitting 115 miles east-northeast of Progreso, Mexico as of 5 pm Monday. Winds are down to 35 mph and it was moving southwest at just 5 mph.