Tropical Storm Claudette forms, tropical storm watch issued for North Carolina coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Potential tropical cyclone Three has formed into Tropical Storm Claudette as it now has a defined circulation. Heavy rain and tropical-storm force winds continue to spread across the northern Gulf region. Claudette formed along the southern Louisiana coast.

As of the Saturday 11 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Claudette has 45 mph sustained wind with wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The now tropical storm is moving to the north-northeast at 14 mph. It is located 75 miles north-northeast of New Orleans.

As Claudette tracks across southern Mississippi into southwestern Alabama, it will weaken to a remnant low. The remnants of Claudette will track across Georgia and the Carolinas before emerging off the East Coast into the Atlantic Ocean. Once it is over the Atlantic Ocean, it will re-strengthen into a tropical storm over warmer waters. It will then track towards Nova Scotia.

A tropical storm warning is in place for coastal zones stretching from Central Louisiana eastward to include portions of the Florida Panhandle. A tropical storm watch has now been issued for the Central North Carolina coast as Claudette is expected to regain tropical storm status.





Potential impacts for Alabama, Florida panhandle, and western Georgia from this system are primarily strong wind and heavy rain. Widespread areas are expected to be between 4 to 8 inches. The North Carolina coast areas will be expecting 3 to 6 inches of rain with localized higher totals. 1-3 ft storm surge is also possible as Claudette reforms Monday along North Carolina coast.

Direct impacts for Georgia and South Carolina will be minimal, but will be felt on Sunday. We do expect breezy conditions at times and periods of potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms. At this time, there is a low chance that a few of the storms associated with this will become strong to severe.