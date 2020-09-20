Tropical Storm Beta now 25 miles away from landfall; heavy rain and winds impacting coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All 21 alphabetic names on the 2020 hurricane name list have been used with Wilfred forming on Friday. We are now using the Greek alphabet for the first time since the 2005 hurricane season.

Tracking Beta

Tropical Storm Beta continues to weaken as it slowly approaches the Texas coast. Max sustained winds have dropped to 45 mph. It was centered 25 miles southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas, moving northwest at just 5 mph.

Beta continues to battle dry air along the Texas coast, inhibiting it from strengthening as it reaches the Texas coast. Parts of Texas and Louisiana will continue to see tropical storm force wind and heavy rain as Beta lingers along the coast.

A weak area of high pressure will build in north of the storm. This will cause the storm to move in a westward direction this weekend and gradually slow down as it approaches the Texas Coast.





A tropical storm watch is in effect for southern coast of Texas as well as along the southern Louisiana coast.

If Beta makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, it will become the 6th storm this season to do so. If it makes landfall as a hurricane, it will be this seasons 4th Gulf Coast land falling hurricane.

Tracking Teddy

As of 5 pm Monday, Hurricane Teddy remains Category 1 storm with 90 mph sustained wind. It was centered 175 miles east of Bermuda, moving north at 23 mph.

While Teddy has weakened this morning, interaction with an trough will help Teddy restrengthen into a category 2 hurricane by tonight. Restrengthening won’t last long. As Teddy moves over cooler waters near Nova Scotia, the hurricane will lose its tropical characteristics and become a post-tropical storm.

By Wednesday, Hurricane Teddy will be approaching Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm with wind of at least 70 mph.

Coastal Maine also may experience some effects of Teddy if it tracks just far enough west.