Tropical Storm Beta crawling towards Texas, landfall expected Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All 21 alphabetic names on the 2020 hurricane name list have been used with Wilfred forming on Friday. We are now using the Greek alphabet for the first time since the 2005 hurricane season.

Tracking Beta

Tropical Storm Beta formed Friday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. As of 5 am Sunday, Beta has max sustained winds of 60 mph with wind gusts as high as 70 mph. T.S. Beta has begun to shift to the west, moving to the west-northwest at 3 mph for now.





Beta is expected to become a stronger tropical storm approaching the Texas coast. Beta is battling dry air along the Texas coast. The chance for Beta to become a hurricane is looking less likely.

A weak area of high pressure will build in north of the storm. This will cause the storm to move in a westward direction this weekend and gradually slow down as it approaches the Texas Coast.

Early in the work week, a cold front will begin approaching the southeast. This will cause Beta to slow down even more and eventually track to the northeast along the Texas coast towards Louisiana.

If Beta makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, it will become the 6th storm this season to do so. If it makes landfall as a hurricane, it will be this seasons 4th Gulf Coast land falling hurricane.

Hurricane watch is now in effect for the central Texas Gulf Coast. Tropical storm watch is in effect for southern coast of Texas as well as along the southern Louisiana coast.

Portions of southwest Louisiana that were affected by hurricane Laura may be dealing with tropical storm conditions late next week.

Tracking Teddy

As of 5 am Sunday, Hurricane Teddy remains a Category 3 storm with now 115 mph sustained wind. Wind gusts are estimated to be as high as 140 mph. While Teddy is slowly weakening and becoming less organized, it is still a powerful hurricane.

Some weakening is likely to happen as Teddy passes just to the east of Bermuda’s islands by early Monday. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda.

By the middle part of next week, Hurricane Teddy will be approaching Nova Scotia, Canada as a post-tropical storm with wind of at least 80 mph. That is still the force of a category 1 hurricane.

Coastal Maine may experience some effects of Teddy as it approaches. It all will depend on how east the path remains.

Tracking Wilfred

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed Friday in the tropical central Atlantic. As of 5 am Sunday, Wilfred had sustained wind of 40 mph with wind gusts upwards of 50 mph. This storm is located 1200 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands.

Tropical Storm Wilfred will continue to track westward. Weakening will begin as stronger wind shear and dry air increase by Sunday.

There is no threat to any land from Wilfred.