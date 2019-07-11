Tropical Storm Barry forms in the northern Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (WSAV) – The disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico has become tropical storm Barry this morning with max sustained winds of 40 mph.

It is centered around 95 miles south/southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River at 11 a.m. moving west around 5 mph.

Barry is expected to strengthen and could become a hurricane later Friday or early Saturday as it heads toward the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana.

Dangerous storm surge of up to 3-6 feet, heavy rainfall up to 10-15 inches and strong winds are likely along the north-central Gulf coast by Friday night into Saturday as the storm makes landfall.