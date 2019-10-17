Tropical disturbance could bring weekend rain to the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical storm, impacting the Gulf Coast. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Nestor.

But even if this storm system doesn’t get a name, we will still likely see areas of heavy rain over the weekend.

As of Thursday at 5pm, the disturbance over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is now moving to the NNE at 9mph with maximum sustained winds of 40mph.

The storm is expected to head toward the northern Gulf coast on Friday. Then it will keep moving to the northeast and eventually head toward the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

On the current forecast track, we could see areas of heavy rain and gusty winds primarily on Saturday. Some areas could pick up between 2 and 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 5 inches.