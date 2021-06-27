Tropical Disturbance brings showers & storms today, Localized Flooding Possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tropical disturbance formed over the weekend and is tracking towards the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry’s coast. It is expected to move onshore later today with heavy rain, storms & gusty wind. As of 2 AM EDT, it is located about 300 miles east-southeast of Savannah and is moving west-northwest at 15-20 mph.

There is a possibility for this tropical wave to become a tropical depression or tropical storm before making landfall on the Georgia or South Carolina coasts. The storm will be over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream later this morning and the warm water may be able to help it to become more organized and possibly a little stronger. However, the window to organize into a tropical cyclone is small due to the system moving so fast. This will limit strength before reaches the coast.

Regardless if it is able to organize, we are not expecting major changes to our impacts. Over the past few hours, this tropical wave has not been as impressive on satellite imagery with much of the shower and thunderstorm development located to the northwest of the center of circulation due in part to strong upper-level winds. It remains unorganized as its showers and thunderstorms are displaced northwest of the center.

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the storm Monday if the system remains as robust as it was Sunday.

Impacts

No matter if this develops into a tropical system or not, we can expect Monday to be a breezy and stormy day. Main impacts will be felt along the coast to communities around I-95. Sustained wind will be northeast between 15 and 20 mph. Wind gusts along the coast will be over 30 mph.

Heavy rain and localized flooding will be a concern with stronger storm cells that develop. Rainfall amounts will be between 1 to 2″ for most locations. The best rain and storm chances will be along the coast.

The threat for severe weather is low, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as the center of the low pressure area gets closer to the coast this afternoon. Tornado threat begins around 2 pm – this evening.

By Tuesday morning, this system will be exiting the region and a drier and warmer patter will set up across Georgia and South Carolina for the middle part of the week.