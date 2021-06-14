Tropical Depression Two forms off North Carolina Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a quiet first 2 weeks of hurricane season, the tropics seem to be heating up. Tropical Depression Two has formed off the North Carolina coast late Monday Morning. The depression formed after emerging off the coast yesterday and moving over the warm Gulf Stream waters

As of 11 am Monday morning, Tropical Depression Two has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with wind gusts of 45 mph. It is 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras. The storm is racing to the northeast, away from the North Carolina coast, at 21 mph.

The depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by late Monday as it remains over the warm Gulf Stream waters and in an area of low-wind shear. It will remain a tropical storm as it remains parallel to the northeast coast but well offshore through tomorrow as a cold front continues to push it away. If it does strengthen into a tropical storm, it will be named Bill.

By late Tuesday, the depression is expected to dissipate and then be absorbed into an area of low pressure near Newfoundland.

Tropical Disturbances

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 Day outlook looks more like what we would see in September compared to the 2nd week of hurricane season. With Tropical Depression 2 forming this morning, the NHC is also watching two disturbances.

There is a 60% chance of a development from a tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. Gradual development is possible through this week as it moves slowly along the Mexican coast. As it slowly tracks north into the Gulf of Mexico, our next tropical depression could form.

Off the west African Coast, the NHC is also watching a strong disturbance that has a 20% chance of forming over the next 5 days. Some development is possible before it moves into an area of stronger wind shear and dry air, limiting formation later this week.