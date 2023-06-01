Savannah, GA ~ Tropical Depression Two formed Thursday evening in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a small window through early today where Two could become a tropical storm. Wind shear is increasing and will gradually weaken the depression as we head into the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35mph with gusts up to 45mph. If it is able to strengthen into a tropical storm, it would become the first tropical storm of the season and named Arlene.

The storm is forecast to move south towards the Caribbean and weaken to a remnant low.

This system is compact but outer rain bands will bring isolated pockets of heavy rain to southern Florida with rainfall totals up to 2″ for most areas.