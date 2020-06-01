Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Bay of Campeche

At 5pm Monday, the center of Tropical Depression Three formed in the Bay of Campeche. The center of the storm is about 50 miles west/southwest of Campeche, Mexico.

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest at around 7 mph. Eventually, the storm will eventually turn west/southwestward or southward at a slower speed on Tuesday. Then it will meander for a bit. Then later in the week, it could start to head back out to sea.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected. Once sustained winds reach 39mph, it will become a tropical storm and be named Cristobal. This could happen as early as tonight or tomorrow.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

For now, this storm is NO threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.