Tropical Depressions 13 and 14 expected to become Laura, Marco

T.D. Thirteen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Depression Thirteen formed in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean late on Wednesday. As of 11 AM Thursday morning, it was located 750 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving west-northwest at 21 mph.

The storm is expected to become a tropical storm as early as Thursday afternoon and would likely receive the name Laura. If one of the other active waves in the Atlantic should develop first, the next name on the list would be Marco.

From there, the storm continues on to near Cuba or The Bahamas by early next week. The exact track and intensity of the storm are highly uncertain as we approach the middle of next week. For now, it looks most likely to take a track into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

While further strengthening is possible, it is expected to remain a tropical storm this weekend as it passes over or near the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola.

As the storm gets closer to the Bahamas and the Florida peninsula, it is expected to become a low-end hurricane with wind upwards of 75 mph.

T.D. Fourteen

Thursday morning, a tropical wave we have been watching in the Caribbean Sea has become better organized. Tropical depression fourteen as of 2 PM has sustained wind of 35 mph. Movement is to the west at 18 mph toward the Yucatan Peninsula. Over the next couple of days, it is likely that fourteen will straighten into a tropical storm.

Next week, T.D. Fourteen will make it into the Gulf of Mexico and will be a threat to the Texas or Louisiana coasts as a strong tropical storm. At this time, it is not anticipated to become a hurricane.

With the potential for U.S. impacts, Tropical Depression Thirteen and Fourteen will bear watching. Stay with Storm Team 3 for the latest developments on this storm.