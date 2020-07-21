Tropical Depression Seven forms in central Atlantic Ocean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Tuesday evening. It is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm tomorrow morning.

The tropical depression is 1,185 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is moving to the west at 8 mph. It has max wind speeds of 35 mph.

The tropical depression is south of an area of strong high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. This will be steering it to the west towards the Lesser Antilles over next few days.

It is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm by tomorrow. Winds will continue to strengthen as it tracks towards the Lesser Antilles Friday, with max wind speeds of 65 mph. As it moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea, some weakening is expected.

If it forms into our next named storm, its name will be Gonzalo.

At this time, the tropical depression is no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Stay with Storm Team 3 for all the latest developments on tropical depression seven.