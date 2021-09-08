Tropical Depression Mindy brings heavy rain to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Heavy rain from what is now Tropical Depression Mindy has arrived, especially for areas west of I-95 this morning.

Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall Wednesday night at around 8:15 at St Vincent Island, Florida. Sustained winds were reported of 44mph with a gust as high as 55 mph.

Mindy is now a tropical depression with maximum winds of 35 mph. It will pass just south of Savannah late this morning and head offshore this afternoon.

While not a significant wind threat for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, there could be some localized flooding, especially away from the coast where the most widespread, persistent rain will continue to fall.

Many areas could see one to two inches of rain with isolated amounts as high as 3 inches. East of I-95 from Savannah and areas to the south, expect a bit less with generally up to a half an inch possible.

Behind Mindy, a cold front will move through overnight leading to a significant drop in humidity for Friday. Looking much nicer as we head through the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.