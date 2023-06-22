SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Our radar isn’t the only thing that seems to be more active recently. The tropics are also starting to wake up as we now have 2 tropical systems in the far Atlantic: Tropical Storm Brett and Tropical Depression 4. Neither storm is a threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FOUR

Tropical Depression 4 formed early Thursday morning, 1395 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It has max sustained winds of 35 mph and gusts up to 40. It is moving to the west at 12 mph. It is expected to turn towards the west-northwest later today into Friday and further strenghten.

It is expected to become our next tropical storm as early as later today. If it does get a name, its name will be Cindy. Tracking to the northwest through the weekend, it will get stronger peaking as a strong tropical storm. By early next week, wind shear is expected to increase and will begin to weaken the storm. It is expected to a tropical depression after that.

TROPICAL STORM BRET

Tropical storm Bret formed … morning. This system has been gradually getting stronger as it has been tracking west towards the Caribbean Sea. It has max sustained winds of 70 mph with gusts of 85 mph. It is tracking due west and movement direction isn’t expected to change.

Through the weekend, once Bret moves into the Caribbean Sea, it will encounter wind shear and dry air. This will limit any further development and Bret is expected to fall apart.

Again, neither storm is a threat for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry and the United States.