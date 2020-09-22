Tropical Depression Beta creating rain totals close to 15″ near Houston; Paulette reforms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night on the Matagorda Peninsula which sits between Corpus Christi and Galveston along the Texas coast. Tropical storm wind accompanied flooding rainfall that has continued into Tuesday morning.

Tracking Beta

As of 5 pm, Tropical Depression Beta has max sustained winds of 30 mph. It was centered 40 miles north of Port O’Connor, Texas. It is now starting to pick up speed moving to the east-northeast at 5 mph.





While damaging (tropical storm force) wind will no longer be a big concern, widespread flooding rain will be along the Texas Coast and Louisiana.

The storm will still be in Louisiana on Thursday, finally moving into Mississippi as a remnant area of low pressure by Friday.

Beta is now the 6th named storm this season to make landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Tracking Teddy

Hurricane Teddy has once again weakened to a category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph. The hurricane is 245 miles south of Halifax.

Teddy will continue to weaken as it moves into cooler waters in the North Atlantic. It should then quickly lose its tropical characteristics as it becomes post-tropical, but may still produce significant wind as it passes over Newfoundland and Labrador.

Tracking the Reformation of Paulette

Post-tropical cyclone Paulette have reformed into Tropical Storm Paulette in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean Tuesday morning. Circulation around the storm’s center has continued to get better organized.

As of 5 pm Tuesday, the tropical storm has winds of 40 mph and is moving to the east at 12 mph.

This quick restrengthening won’t last long as Paulette will move over cool waters and stronger wind shear. This will quickly weaken the storm through the end of this week.