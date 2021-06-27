Tropical Depression 4 forms off South Carolina coast, Localized flooding possible later today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Depression 4 has officially formed off the South Carolina coast late Monday morning. The tropical depression is expected to move onshore later today with heavy rain, storms & gusty wind. Much of the depression’s convection remains displaced from the center.

As of 11 AM Monday morning, it is located about. The depression has max sustained winds of 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. It is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph.

It will make landfall along the South Carolina coast this afternoon as a tropical storm with winds of 40 mph. It will quickly weaken overland as it tracks into northeastern Georgia.

The tropical depression has become slightly more organized this morning. However, showers and storms remain well outside the main center of the storm. However, the window to organize into a stronger tropical cyclone is small due to the system moving so fast. This will limit strength before reaches the coast.

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the storm Monday if the system remains as robust as it was Sunday.

Impacts

Our impacts remain mostly unchanged even though it has now strengthened into a tropical depression. We can still expect today to be a breezy and stormy day. Main impacts will be felt along the coast to communities around I-95. Sustained wind will be northeast between 15 and 20 mph. Wind gusts along the coast will be over 30 mph.

Heavy rain and localized flooding will be a concern with stronger storm cells that develop. Rainfall amounts will be between 1 to 2″ for most locations. The best rain and storm chances will be along the coast.

The threat for severe weather is low, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as the center of the low pressure area gets closer to the coast this afternoon. Tornado threat begins around 2 pm – this evening.

By Tuesday morning, this system will be exiting the region and a drier and warmer patter will set up across Georgia and South Carolina for the middle part of the week.