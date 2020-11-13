Tropical Depression 31 could hit Central America as a hurricane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just as Eta began to head out to sea, a new tropical depression formed in the Caribbean Sea and could strike the same parts of Central America that were ravaged by Hurricane Eta.

The cluster of showers and thunderstorms organizing in the Caribbean the last few days became Tropical Depression 31 at 10 am Friday. Centered 310 miles south-southeast of Kingston Jamaica, it was producing winds of 35 mph and drifting to the west-southwest.

Like Eta, this storm has the potential to intensify quickly as it heads toward Central America. It is likely to become a tropical storm within 24 hours, receiving the Greek letter Iota as its name.

By Sunday it could already be a hurricane, and by late Sunday into a Monday, a category 2 storm. It appears to be headed for the coast of Nicaragua before travelling inland through Honduras. That would be almost an exact repeat of Eta’s track in an area that received catastrophic damage.

Storm Team 3 says there is no imminent threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry but will be monitoring the storm’s progress the next several days.

Meanwhile, Theta remains a tropical storm in the far East Atlantic, about 470 miles south-southeast of The Azores. It was producing 60 mph winds and moving east at 12 mph as of 10 am Friday.

Theta will gradually weaken over the weekend.