Tropical Depression 19 to become tropical storm as early as tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There is no doubt that we are now in the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical storms, one tropical depression, and three tropical waves.

Tropical Depression 19

Tropical Depression Nineteen formed Friday evening near the south Florida coast and is now moving over southern Florida.

As of the 8 am update, TD 19 has max sustained winds of 35 mph. It is moving to the west at 9 mph. The tropical depression was close to tropical storm strength before it made landfall near Miami Friday. The land interaction has continued to keep the cyclone in tropical depression status.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico, warm water and very moist air will help fuel TD 19 and strengthen it into a tropical storm as early as tonight/tomorrow morning. When named, its name will be Sally. It is likely to become the earliest “S” named storm. The current record is Stan, forming on October 2, 2005.

TD 19 will continue to strengthen as a tropical storm. As it continues to move in this environment, the cyclone could strengthen near hurricane status before it reaches the northern Gulf.

The Bermuda High will continue to steer this storm to the west through this weekend. By the start of the work week, the high will weaken due to an approaching east coast cold front. This will allow TD 19 to move in a northwest direction, approaching the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana by Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The storm will slow down near the Gulf coast. By mid week, TD 19 will begin to be impacted from the impending cold front and begin to move north and weaken.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a portion of the Florida panhandle.

Tropical Storm Paulette

As of 5 am Saturday, tropical storm Paulette has sustained wind of 70 mph. It is located in central Atlantic and is moving to the northwest at 16 mph.

Paulette will move in a northwest direction towards Bermuda through Monday. The storm will then begin to track northeastward by Tuesday. Paulette is expected to become a category 1 hurricane as early as today and strengthen to a category 2 hurricane before hitting Bermuda Monday.

There is no threat to the U.S. at this time from Paulette.

Tropical Storm Rene

As of 5 am Saturday, tropical storm Rene has sustained wind of 40 mph, making this a minimal tropical storm. It is moving to the northwest at 14 mph.

The storm continues to not look healthy on satellite imagery. There is very little convection around the center of circulation due to dry air weakening the tropical storm. Stronger wind shear will weaken the storm through the weekend. It will weaken to a tropical depression by Monday.

Rene is expected to move in a northwest direction through this weekend before making a hard west, almost southwest, turn Monday. Rene will be staying over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land.

Tropical Waves

Tropical Wave #1 is in the Gulf of Mexico. There will be slow development through the Gulf of Mexico as it moves west and then southwest along the Mexico coast.

2 Day Formation Chance: 20%, 5 Day Formation Chance: 30%

Tropical Wave #2 is moving into the central Atlantic. This wave will develop moving west at 20 mph and a tropical depression is likely by the start of the work week.

2 Day Formation Chance: 80%, 5 Day Formation Chance: 90%

Tropical Wave #3 is in the far eastern Atlantic, near the Cape Verde Islands. The environment is conductive for development and a tropical depression is possible early in the week. By mid-week, wind shear begins to increase and further development looks less likely.