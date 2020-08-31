Tropical Depression 15 forms off East Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Depression 15 formed Monday evening off the east coast of the Carolinas. It will be moving away from the east coast as it tracks northeast. It is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by tomorrow morning.

The tropical depression is 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It has sustained max winds of 35 mph. It is moving to the northeast at 12 mph.

The tropical depression will gradually move away from the east coast in a northeast direction through the day tomorrow. Coastal North Carolina will be impacted with dangerous rip currents and rough surf.

By Wednesday, it will race off in the Atlantic Ocean moving to the east -northeast, due to moving around the northwest side of the Bermuda High in the central Atlantic.

It is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm by tomorrow morning. Winds will slowly strengthen through Wednesday before the possible tropical storm weakens by this weekend.

If it forms into our next named storm, its name will be Nana.