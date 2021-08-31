Tropical Depression 12 forms in the Atlantic Ocean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tropical wave the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring has organized into Tropical Depression 12 Tuesday evening. The depression has max sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph. Twelve is expected to quickly strengthen into a tropical storm.

Once it does strengthen into a tropical storm, it will be given the name Larry. As it tracks to the west-northwest through the rest of the week, it will quickly intensify into a hurricane. Through the weekend, it will through weak wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures and continue strengthening into a category 2 hurricane.