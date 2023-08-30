SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Trees, power lines, and damage to vehicles and homes are not something that’s been uncommon for this tropical storm. I’m on Cedar and 40th where a tree has fallen and caused damage to homes and vehicles around the area and one neighbor tells News 3 that she was shocked when she came out of her house today because she didn’t think the winds were that bad.

“I was in the house in the bed and I heard something go boom,” Audrey Kitchens.

That’s how Audrey Kitchens describes the sound she heard when a tree fell on top of her cousin’s car and damaged the front of her home.

“Once I heard the boom I saw the light flashing and it kept hitting the wall I thought it was my ceiling fan light and when I looked out the door I was so confused,” Audrey Kitchens.

Kitchens says she was confused because she didn’t think the storm’s winds were strong enough to do that much damage.

“You could hear them blow some but it wasn’t bad so when I came outside I wasn’t expecting it,” Audrey Kitchens.

Aubrey says she has called the city but she hasn’t gotten a response on when the tree will be removed.