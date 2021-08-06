Tracking the Tropics: Two areas to watch in Atlantic for tropical development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The peak of hurricane season is just over a month away and the Atlantic is starting to show some signs that we could have tropical development soon. This is after having a very quiet mid to late July.

Right now in the central and eastern tropical Atlantic, there are two tropical waves that the National Hurricane Center is watching for potential development.

Located just south of the Cape Verde Islands is a fairly strong tropical wave. Currently, it is disorganized but it is expected to move into an area that will be more conducive for some gradual development. There will be plenty of moisture in the atmosphere and slightly warmer water for the system to feed off of.

This system has a medium chance of becoming the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. Overall the chance of this system developing over the next five days is 60%.





In the central Atlantic is the second tropical wave to watch for development into a tropical system. This wave is not as strong as the one located closer to Africa. Any development with this one as it moves to the northwest will be very slow. Overall chances of developing are low at just 20% over the next five days.

Dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will help to inhibit any strengthening or organizing of this system.

There is no threat to the U.S. from either of these systems at this time.

The next name on the 2021 list for the Atlantic is Fred. Elsa was the only system so far for the season to become a hurricane.